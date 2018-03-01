Upcoming events in Taipei for March 9 through March 16

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A healthy dose of music, comedy, and celebration await this weekend.

Special Festivities

Join Red Room for their "Celebrating Women's Day in Taipei" celebration this Sunday, March 11 kicking off at noon. The day is "a festive occasion for everyone to celebrate women and learn about organizations that promote gender equality." Enjoy art, music, talks, and more for NT$200 (US$6).



(Flyer from Facebook page)

Saathiya Indian Cuisine presents a 100 percent vegan buffet this Sunday only. For NT$599, guests of the "Vegan Food Lover's Party" can enjoy gobi matar curry, lemon veg pullaw, samosa chaat, and more from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Saathiya encourages diners to reserve a table in advance.



(Image from Facebook event)

Nightlife

Drink for a good cause this evening, March 9 at Crafted in MAJI Square. Texas Tom's will be on site selling BBQ. Proceeds of "Pints 4 Paws" goes to The PACK animal sanctuary.



(Image from Facebook event)

The Republic of Comedy Taiwan Standup presents their monthly comedy show this Saturday, March 11 evening beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are NT$350 and include one drink.



(Flyer from Facebook event)

Performing Arts

The Against Again Troupe will perform the controversial German play, “Spring Awakening” (Frühlings Erwachen) beginning this evening. The play is a tantalizing comment on sexual repression among children and adults. The play will run through Sunday evening, March 11 at the New Taipei Art Center Auditorium. Tickets are on sale for NT$1,200, NT$1,500, and NT$1,800.



(Flyer from Again Against Troupe Facebook)

Welcome springtime with a four-flute quartet this Saturday, March 10 at 7:00 p.m. The ensemble will perform “Papillons” at the Wenshui Arts and Cultural Center. Tickets are NT$150.



(Image from artsticket.com)

Enjoy the music from "La La Land" at "La La Land in Concert" Sunday, March 11. The ensemble will perform a matinee and an evening performance. Tickets range from NT$1,200 to NT$3,900.



(Flyer from Facebook event)

Regular Hangouts

If you want to put your English to use and enjoy an open forum to discuss different topics and hear presentations in English, check out the iEnglish Club English Gathering every Saturday.

There is also a new weekly meet-up group called Taipei Language Café. The group plans to meet every Friday at Tipsy Taipei Café and Bar.

If you're looking for a family friendly group to practice your English or your Chinese, consider checking out events with Language Exchange Taipei. They are having a free language exchange on Sunday afternoon at Lifehouse Taipei.

The LEIT Language Exchange group regularly hosts a huge number of activities. Check their events page for friendly hangouts and language exchange opportunities. This Saturday March 10, there’s a social networking event at the EPL Steakhouse and Lounge.

And depending on your interests, check this list of meet up groups regularly to see if there is anything up your alley.