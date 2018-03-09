Cirelli, Lightning chase Lundqvist to beat Rangers 5-3

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Cirelli had a goal and two assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning chased Henrik Lundqvist with a barrage of shots in a 5-3 win over the New York Rangers on Thursday night.

League-leading Tampa Bay had 17 shots on goal before the Rangers got their first nearly 11 minutes into the game. Lundqvist kept New York's deficit to 2-0 through one period but was pulled after allowing two more goals in the second period.

Cirelli, playing his fourth career game, helped the Lightning improve to 8-0-1 in their past nine games. Adam Erne, Cedric Paquette. Tyler Johnson and Chris Kunitz also scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 27 saves for his league-leading 40th victory, which ties the franchise record.

Ryan Spooner had a goal and an assist for New York, which has dropped consecutive games since sweeping a three-game trip to Western Canada. Lundqvist made 27 saves before being replaced by Alexander Georgiev, who made 13 saves.

Paquette and Erne scored during Tampa Bay's dominant first period, and Cirelli made it 3-0 just 1:53 into the second. After Spooner cut it to 3-1, Kunitz chased Lundqvist and Johnson got to Georgiev to make it 5-1 by the end of the period.

NOTES: Lundqvist appeared in his 799th career game. ... New York D Kevin Shattenkirk missed his 22nd consecutive game with a knee injury but has resumed skating and is traveling with the team. ... Tampa Bay's 21 shots on goal in the first period were a season-high for a period. ... New York RW Chris Kreider did not return after the first period for "precautionary" reasons, according to the team. ... Rangers C Mika Zibanejed returned to the lineup after missing the previous game with the flu. ... New York D Rob O'Gara recorded his first career NHL point.

UP NEXT:

Lightning: Host Montreal on Saturday.

Rangers: At Florida on Saturday.

