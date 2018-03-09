All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 68 47 17 4 98 250 189 Boston 65 42 15 8 92 218 165 Toronto 68 39 22 7 85 223 195 Florida 64 32 25 7 71 193 204 Detroit 67 26 30 11 63 175 203 Montreal 66 25 30 11 61 171 206 Ottawa 65 23 32 10 56 177 227 Buffalo 67 21 35 11 53 160 219 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Pittsburgh 68 39 25 4 82 224 205 Washington 66 37 22 7 81 203 197 Philadelphia 68 34 23 11 79 201 201 New Jersey 68 34 26 8 76 201 206 Columbus 68 35 28 5 75 185 191 Carolina 67 29 27 11 69 178 204 N.Y. Islanders 67 29 29 9 67 216 241 N.Y. Rangers 68 30 32 6 66 192 217 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Nashville 66 43 14 9 95 216 168 Winnipeg 67 41 17 9 91 226 177 Minnesota 67 38 22 7 83 210 192 Dallas 67 37 24 6 80 195 176 Colorado 67 35 24 8 78 210 200 St. Louis 66 35 26 5 75 180 176 Chicago 67 29 30 8 66 190 196 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 67 43 19 5 91 230 184 Anaheim 67 34 21 12 80 190 183 San Jose 66 35 22 9 79 196 184 Los Angeles 66 36 25 5 77 192 165 Calgary 68 33 25 10 76 193 200 Edmonton 66 28 34 4 60 187 219 Vancouver 67 25 33 9 59 181 219 Arizona 66 21 34 11 53 160 214

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Calgary 5, Buffalo 1

Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 2

Arizona 2, Vancouver 1

Thursday's Games

Columbus 5, Colorado 4, OT

Winnipeg 3, New Jersey 2

Boston 3, Philadelphia 2

Vegas 4, Detroit 0

Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Rangers 3

Buffalo at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Washington at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Winnipeg at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Montreal at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Vegas at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Boston, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Washington at San Jose, 4 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Florida, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Toronto, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Chicago, 12:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Arizona, 9 p.m.