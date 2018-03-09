  1. Home
Golden Knights top Red Wings 4-0 as Eakin, Tuch score 2 each

By LARRY LAGE , AP Hockey Writer,Associated Press
2018/03/09 11:07

DETROIT (AP) — Cody Eakin and Alex Tuch scored two goals apiece, Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 28 shots and the Vegas Golden Knights dominated the Detroit Red Wings 4-0 on Thursday night.

The Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights had lost four of five, their worst stretch during their inaugural season since losing five of six early on. The victory at Little Caesars Arena was their 19th on the road, tying Anaheim's 1993-94 team for the most by an expansion team.

Fleury got his third shutout of the season and the 47th of his career.

Vegas, coming off a 4-1 loss at Columbus, went ahead 2:24 into the game when Tuch scored. The Golden Knights turned the game into a rout in the second after Eakin scored short-handed midway through the period. Eakin and Tuch had goals 50 second apart.

Jimmy Howard had 28 saves for the Red Wings, who have lost five straight games for the third time this season.

NOTES: Vegas scratched F Reilly Smith with an upper-body injury, and coach Gerard Gallant said Smith is day to day. ... Vegas forward Tomas Tatar, acquired Feb. 26 from Detroit, was welcomed back with cheers from the crowd after highlights were shown of him playing for the Red Wings. ... Detroit F Evgeny Svechnikov was recalled from the AHL earlier in the day, and the 2015 first-round pick played for the Red Wings for the first time this season and third time in his career. ... Knights D Nate Schmidt, who missed his fourth straight game with an upper-body injury, is expected to join the team in Buffalo. ... Detroit was shut out for the second time this season. ... Vegas signed former Bemidji State University defenseman Zach Whitecloud as a free agent. ... The Red Wings won 6-3 in Vegas early in the season.

UP NEXT

Golden Knights: Play at Buffalo on Saturday for the fourth of a five-game road trip.

Red Wings: Start a five-game road trip Friday night against the Blue Jackets.

