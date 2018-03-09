BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings

|Brazilian Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Corinthians
|11
|6
|2
|3
|15
|8
|20
|Ituano
|11
|4
|5
|2
|13
|10
|17
|Bragantino
|11
|4
|4
|3
|8
|7
|16
|Atletico Linense
|11
|2
|3
|6
|12
|19
|9
|Tuesday, March 6
Sao Bento 0, Ituano 1
|Wednesday, March 7
Atletico Linense 1, Santo Andre 0
Novorizontino 2, Santos 1
|Thursday, March 8
Corinthians 1, Mirassol 0
Ferroviaria 0, Bragantino 0
Sao Caetano 0, Botafogo 0
Palmeiras 2, Sao Paulo 0
|Friday, March 9
Red Bull Brasil vs. Ponte Preta 0030 GMT
|Sunday, March 11
Mirassol vs. Atletico Linense 2000 GMT
Ponte Preta vs. Ferroviaria 2000 GMT
Bragantino vs. Sao Caetano 2000 GMT
Ituano vs. Palmeiras 2000 GMT
Santo Andre vs. Novorizontino 2000 GMT
Santos vs. Sao Bento 2000 GMT
Botafogo vs. Corinthians 2000 GMT
Sao Paulo vs. Red Bull Brasil 2000 GMT
