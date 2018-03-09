  1. Home
  2. Society

Snow falls on Taiwan's Hehuanshan

6 cm of snow accumulates on Hehuanshan in central Taiwan

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/03/09 10:01

(Internet image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- As a continental cold air mass blasted into Taiwan yesterday (March 9), snow began falling on Hehuanshan (合歡山) last night, and by this morning an accumulation of 6 cm of snow had been recorded, according to Liberty Times

In the second half of the day yesterday a band of clouds from southern China combined with the new cold surge coming from the north to create ideal conditions for snowfall. Heavy snowfall began in the early evening and by this morning Hehuanshan had become a white winterland again, with many excited tourists quickly rushing to capture photos of the snowscape. 

Road crews have been dispatched to clear the snow and ice on the road, but visitors are still advised to attach snow chains to their tires while passing through Kunyang (29 km) to Dayuling (41 km).


(Internet image)
snow
Hehuanshan
snow accumulation
snowfall

RELATED ARTICLES

Snow falls on Taiwan's Yushan as cold surge arrives
2018/03/08 10:32
Heavy wind in Japan causing flight disruptions
2018/03/01 13:06
Residents of central Taiwan enthralled by rare view of snow-capped mountain
2018/02/16 12:17
Cold surge could send mercury down to 4 degrees Celsius in Taiwan: JWC
2018/02/07 17:04
Snow falls in New Taipei's Wulai District
2018/02/05 17:07