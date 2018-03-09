Snow falls on Taiwan's Hehuanshan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- As a continental cold air mass blasted into Taiwan yesterday (March 9), snow began falling on Hehuanshan (合歡山) last night, and by this morning an accumulation of 6 cm of snow had been recorded, according to Liberty Times.

In the second half of the day yesterday a band of clouds from southern China combined with the new cold surge coming from the north to create ideal conditions for snowfall. Heavy snowfall began in the early evening and by this morning Hehuanshan had become a white winterland again, with many excited tourists quickly rushing to capture photos of the snowscape.

Road crews have been dispatched to clear the snow and ice on the road, but visitors are still advised to attach snow chains to their tires while passing through Kunyang (29 km) to Dayuling (41 km).



(Internet image)