Colin Munro quits tests to focus on T20s, ODIs

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand opening batsman Colin Munro has made himself unavailable for test selection to concentrate on his career in Twenty20 and one-day internationals.

The South African-born batsman has played only one test for New Zealand, against South Africa in 2013. He is also ruled himself out of New Zealand's domestic four-day competition for the remainder of the season, though he averages 51.58 in 48 first-class games.

Munro, who is the world's top-ranked batsman in Twenty20 cricket, said "it would be fair to say that my focus hasn't been on four-day cricket this season and my passion for that format of the game isn't what it once was. Obviously with the World Cup next year I'd love to give myself the best chance of making that squad."