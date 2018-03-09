10 Things to Know for Friday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Friday:

1. TRUMP AGREES TO MEET WITH KIM JONG UN

The sit-down, announced by a South Korean official, would be the first of its kind between a leader of North Korea and a sitting president of the United States.

2. PRESIDENT DEFIES GOP WARNINGS OF TRADE WAR

Trump, bucking many members of his own party, orders steep new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports to the U.S.

3. HOW WORLD MARKED INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY

Many events powerfully echo the #MeToo movement that has mobilized women against sexual violence and workplace harassment.

4. BYSTANDERS DRAWN INTO BIZARRE ATTACK

A British police official says "around 21" people were given medical help and support after a nerve agent attack on an ex-Russian spy.

5. WHAT MOVES ON TWITTER AT WARP SPEED

A study finds that false information on the social media network travels six times faster than the truth and reaches far more people.

6. 'PRETTY GOOD EVIDENCE THAT IT'S HER'

An analysis of bones found in 1940 on a western Pacific Ocean island concludes they probably came from Amelia Earhart.

7. MISSISSIPPI MOVES TO LIMIT ABORTIONS

State lawmakers pass what would be the nation's most restrictive abortion law, making the procedure illegal in most cases after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

8. WHY HOUSEHOLD SPENDING LIKELY ON WAY UP

A soaring U.S. stock market and healthy home price gains lifted Americans' net worth to $98.7 trillion in the final three months of last year.

9. ANOTHER HOOK-UP IN HEALTH CARE

Health insurer Cigna is buying the nation's biggest pharmacy benefit manager, Express Scripts, the latest in a string of proposed tie-ups aimed at getting a grip on rising costs.

10. FOX INVITES VIEWERS 'INSIDE' MIND OF OJ SIMPSON

The network is airing a previously unseen 2006 interview in which Simpson theorizes about what happened the night his ex-wife was murdered.