AP Weekly Sports Calendar

EDITORS:

These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:

FRIDAY, March 9

thru 13, Port Elizabeth, South Africa — cricket, South Africa vs. Australia, 2nd test.

thru 18, Indian Wells, California — tennis, ATP-WTA, BNP Paribas Open.

thru 11, New Delhi — golf, European Tour, Indian Open.

thru 11, Palm Harbor, Florida — golf, US PGA Tour, Valspar Championship.

thru 11, Paris — cycling, UCI WorldTour, Paris-Nice.

thru 13, Italy — cycling, UCI WorldTour, Tirreno-Adriatico.

thru 10, Ofterschwang, Germany — Alpine skiing, women's World Cup.

thru 11, Kontiolahti, Finland — biathlon, World Cup.

thru 11, Amsterdam — speed skating, world allround championships.

New Zealand, Australia — rugby, Super Rugby: Highlanders vs. Stormers, Melbourne vs. ACT.

Deadwood, South Dakota — boxing, Regis Prograis vs. Julius Indongo for vacant interim WBC super lightweight title.

thru 11, Alaska — sked dog race, Iditarod.

SATURDAY, March 10

Dublin — rugby, Six Nations, Ireland vs. Scotland.

Paris — rugby, Six Nations, France vs. England.

Christchurch, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. England, 5th ODI.

thru 11, Kvitfjell, Norway — Alpine skiing, men's World Cup.

thru 11, Oslo, Norway — cross-country skiing, World Cup.

thru 11, Oslo, Norway — ski jumping, men's World Cup.

Colombo, Sri Lanka — cricket, Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh, T20 tri-series.

thru 11, Vancouver, British Columbia — rugby, world series, Vancouver Sevens.

Various sites — rugby, Super Rugby: Hurricanes vs. Crusaders, Queensland vs. Bulls, Sharks vs Sunwolves, Lions vs. Blues, Jaguares vs. New South Wales.

Struer, Denmark — boxing, Dina Thorslund vs. Alicia Ashley for vacant WBC interim women's junior featherweight title.

San Antonio — boxing, Sergey Lipinets vs. Mikey Garcia for Lipinets' IBF junior welterweight title; Rances Barthelemy vs. Kiryl Relikh for vacant WBA super lightweight title.

Carson, California — boxing, Oscar Valdez vs. Scott Quigg for Valdez's WBO featherweight title.

SUNDAY, March 11

Cardiff, Wales — rugby, Six Nations, Wales vs. Italy.

Oslo, Norway — ski jumping, women's World Cup.

St. Petersburg, Florida — auto racing, IndyCar, St. Petersburg GP.

MONDAY, March 12

Colombo, Sri Lanka — cricket, Sri Lanka vs. India, T20 tri-series.

TUESDAY, March 13

Europe — football, Champions League last 16: Manchester United vs. Sevilla, Roma vs. Shakhtar Donetsk.

Lillehammer, Norway — ski jumping, men's World Cup.

WEDNESDAY, March 14

Europe — football, Champions League last 16: Besiktas vs. Bayern Munich, Barcelona vs. Chelsea.

thru 18, Are, Sweden — Alpine skiing, men's and women's World Cup.

Colombo, Sri Lanka — cricket, Bangladesh vs. India, T20 tri-series.

thru 18, Birmingham, England — badminton, All England Championships.

THURSDAY, March 15

thru 18, Orlando, Florida — golf, US PGA Tour, Arnold Palmer Invitational.

thru 18, Phoenix — golf, US LPGA Tour, Founders Cup.

Europe — football, Europa League.

Trondheim, Norway — ski jumping, men's World Cup.

thru 18, Oslo-Holmenkollen, Norway — biathlon, World Cup.

FRIDAY, March 16

Colombo, Sri Lanka — cricket, Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh, T20 tri-series.

thru 18, Montreal — speedskating, short track world championships.

thru 18, Falun, Sweden — cross-country skiing, World Cup.

Hamilton, New Zealand — rugby, Super Rugby: Chiefs vs. Bulls.

SATURDAY, March 17

Rome — rugby, Six Nations, Italy vs. Scotland.

London — rugby, Six Nations, England vs. Ireland.

Cardiff, Wales — rugby, Six Nations, Wales vs. France.

Milan, Italy — cycling, UCI WorldTour, Milan-San Remo.

Sebring, Florida — auto racing, Twelve Hours of Sebring.

thru 18, Minsk, Belarus — speed skating, World Cup Final.

thru 18, Vikersund, Norway — ski jumping, men's World Cup.

Various sites — rugby, Super Rugby: Highlanders vs. Crusaders, ACT vs. Sharks, Stormers vs. Blues, Lions vs. Sunwolves, Jaguares vs. Queensland.

New York — boxing, Jose Ramirez vs. Amir Imam for vacant WBC super lightweight title; Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs. Mehdi Amar for vacant WBC interim light heavyweight title.

SUNDAY, March 18

Colombo, Sri Lanka — cricket, T20 tri-series final.

Doha, Qatar — motorcycling, Qatar MotoGP.

Sydney — rugby, Super Rugby: New South Wales vs. Melbourne.

Kobe, Japan — boxing, Ryuya Yamanaka vs. Moises Calleros for Yamanaka's WBO strawweight title.