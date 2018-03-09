Fox invites viewers 'inside' the mind of O.J. Simpson

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox TV is offering viewers a chance to go "inside" O.J. Simpson's head when it airs a previously unseen 2006 interview in which he theorizes about what happened the night his ex-wife was murdered.

Airing Sunday, "O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession?" will include the ex-football star's fictionalized "confession" to the 1992 murder of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend, Ronald Goldman.

At the heart of the two-hour special is an on-camera interview Simpson gave to publisher Judith Regan 12 years ago as part of a promotional push for Simpson's book "If I Did It."

The airing of the interview was quickly scrapped after an outcry and the footage languished for years. The new TV special's executive producer says it was "misplaced" and offers a "window into his psychology."