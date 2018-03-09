Express Scripts and Wynn climb while Kroger and Tronc skid

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday:

Kroger Co., down $3.25 to $22.98

The grocery store chain gave a weaker-than-expected profit forecast for the current year.

Express Scripts Holding Co., up $6.30 to $79.72

The pharmacy benefits manager agreed to be bought by health insurer Cigna for $52 billion.

Tronc Inc., down $4.77 to $15.05

The publishing company's quarterly profit fell short of Wall Street's forecasts.

Tech Data Corp., down $21.22 to $86.40

The information technology products distributor gave a weak revenue forecast.

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc., down 10 cents to $2.18

The homebuilder said its struggles in buying land over the last few years are still affecting its business.

FTD Cos., down $2.20 to $4.55

The flower and gift delivery company said Valentine's Day sales were about $20 million less than it expected.

Wynn Resorts Ltd., up $10.70 to $179.11

A month after CEO Steve Wynn stepped down, the casino operator raised its dividend and said its business is doing well.

Alphabet Inc., up $14.34 to $1,129.38

Technology stocks posted some of the biggest gains Thursday.