Express Scripts and Wynn climb while Kroger and Tronc skid

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday:
Kroger Co., down $3.25 to $22.98
The grocery store chain gave a weaker-than-expected profit forecast for the current year.
Express Scripts Holding Co., up $6.30 to $79.72
The pharmacy benefits manager agreed to be bought by health insurer Cigna for $52 billion.
Tronc Inc., down $4.77 to $15.05
The publishing company's quarterly profit fell short of Wall Street's forecasts.
Tech Data Corp., down $21.22 to $86.40
The information technology products distributor gave a weak revenue forecast.
Hovnanian Enterprises Inc., down 10 cents to $2.18
The homebuilder said its struggles in buying land over the last few years are still affecting its business.
FTD Cos., down $2.20 to $4.55
The flower and gift delivery company said Valentine's Day sales were about $20 million less than it expected.
Wynn Resorts Ltd., up $10.70 to $179.11
A month after CEO Steve Wynn stepped down, the casino operator raised its dividend and said its business is doing well.
Alphabet Inc., up $14.34 to $1,129.38
Technology stocks posted some of the biggest gains Thursday.