Thursday's Major League Linescore

|Houston
|101
|110
|002—6
|14
|1
|Atlanta
|000
|300
|100—4
|11
|1
Martes, Hoyt (4), Hauschild (5), Emanuel (7), McCurry (8), and Gattis, Stassi; Kazmir, Sims (4), Fried (5), Ramirez (7), Ravin (8), Winkler (9), McCreery (9), and Suzuki, Stewart. W_McCurry 3-0. L_Winkler 0-1. HRs_Fisher, White; Culberson.
___
|Toronto
|111
|020
|211—9
|16
|3
|Baltimore
|100
|000
|002—3
|9
|2
Sanchez, Guerrieri (4), Tepera (6), Loup (7), Reid-Foley (8), Santos (9), and Pentecost, Cantwell; Cortes, O'Day (4), Givens (5), Melville (6), Meisinger (7), Wojciechowski (8), and Sisco, Susac. W_Sanchez 1-0. L_Cortes 0-1. HRs_Susac.
___
|Detroit
|012
|000
|000—3
|6
|3
|Pittsburgh
|300
|110
|21x—8
|11
|4
Zimmermann, Stumpf (4), Jimenez (5), Comer (6), Alcantara (6), Moreno (7), Barbato (8), and Hicks, Perez; Kingham, Rivero (4), Kontos (5), Santana (6), Crick (7), Leathersich (8), McKinney (9), and Cervelli. W_Rivero 1-0. L_Stumpf 0-1. HRs_Marte, Freese, Brentz.
___
|Miami
|001
|012
|000—4
|8
|2
|St. Louis
|001
|000
|31x—5
|9
|0
Urena, Ziegler (4), Smith (5), Tazawa (8), and Realmuto, Holaday; Martinez, Helsley (5), Sherriff (6), Lyons (7), Leone (9), and Molina, Baron. W_Lyons 1-0. L_Tazawa 0-1. Sv_Leone. HRs_Martinez.
___