Thursday's Major League Linescore

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/03/09 05:31
Houston 101 110 002—6 14 1
Atlanta 000 300 100—4 11 1

Martes, Hoyt (4), Hauschild (5), Emanuel (7), McCurry (8), and Gattis, Stassi; Kazmir, Sims (4), Fried (5), Ramirez (7), Ravin (8), Winkler (9), McCreery (9), and Suzuki, Stewart. W_McCurry 3-0. L_Winkler 0-1. HRs_Fisher, White; Culberson.

___

Toronto 111 020 211—9 16 3
Baltimore 100 000 002—3 9 2

Sanchez, Guerrieri (4), Tepera (6), Loup (7), Reid-Foley (8), Santos (9), and Pentecost, Cantwell; Cortes, O'Day (4), Givens (5), Melville (6), Meisinger (7), Wojciechowski (8), and Sisco, Susac. W_Sanchez 1-0. L_Cortes 0-1. HRs_Susac.

___

Tampa Bay 300 210 000—6 11 0
Boston 110 020 200—6 10 0

Archer, Yarbrough (4), Andriese (5), Murray (7), Alaniz (7), Hall (8), Gibaut (9), and Ramos; Johnson, Rodriguez (4), Hernandez (6), Layne (7), Ball (8), Kelley (9), and Swihart, Rei.

___

Philadelphia 000 104 020—7 11 1
New York Yankees 000 330 000—6 9 1

Lively, Dominguez (5), Hunter (5), Beato (5), Morgan (6), Rodriguez (8), Rios (9), Curtis (9), and Knapp, Moore; Severino, Chapman (4), Sheffield (5), LeBlanc (6), Gallegos (8), and Kratz, Saez. W_Morgan 1-0. L_LeBlanc 0-1. Sv_Curtis. HRs_Gregorius.

___

Detroit 012 000 000—3 6 3
Pittsburgh 300 110 21x—8 11 4

Zimmermann, Stumpf (4), Jimenez (5), Comer (6), Alcantara (6), Moreno (7), Barbato (8), and Hicks, Perez; Kingham, Rivero (4), Kontos (5), Santana (6), Crick (7), Leathersich (8), McKinney (9), and Cervelli. W_Rivero 1-0. L_Stumpf 0-1. HRs_Marte, Freese, Brentz.

___

Miami 001 012 000—4 8 2
St. Louis 001 000 31x—5 9 0

Urena, Ziegler (4), Smith (5), Tazawa (8), and Realmuto, Holaday; Martinez, Helsley (5), Sherriff (6), Lyons (7), Leone (9), and Molina, Baron. W_Lyons 1-0. L_Tazawa 0-1. Sv_Leone. HRs_Martinez.

___