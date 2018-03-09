Thursday's Major League Linescore

|Toronto
|111
|020
|211—9
|16
|3
|Baltimore
|100
|000
|002—3
|9
|2
Sanchez, Guerrieri (4), Tepera (6), Loup (7), Reid-Foley (8), Santos (9), and Pentecost, Cantwell; Cortes, O'Day (4), Givens (5), Melville (6), Meisinger (7), Wojciechowski (8), and Sisco, Susac. W_Sanchez 1-0. L_Cortes 0-1. HRs_Susac.
___
|Miami
|001
|012
|000—4
|8
|2
|St. Louis
|001
|000
|31x—5
|9
|0
Urena, Ziegler (4), Smith (5), Tazawa (8), and Realmuto, Holaday; Martinez, Helsley (5), Sherriff (6), Lyons (7), Leone (9), and Molina, Baron. W_Lyons 1-0. L_Tazawa 0-1. Sv_Leone. HRs_Martinez.
___