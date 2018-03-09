  1. Home
Thursday's Major League Linescore

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/03/09 05:06
Toronto 111 020 211—9 16 3
Baltimore 100 000 002—3 9 2

Sanchez, Guerrieri (4), Tepera (6), Loup (7), Reid-Foley (8), Santos (9), and Pentecost, Cantwell; Cortes, O'Day (4), Givens (5), Melville (6), Meisinger (7), Wojciechowski (8), and Sisco, Susac. W_Sanchez 1-0. L_Cortes 0-1. HRs_Susac.

Miami 001 012 000—4 8 2
St. Louis 001 000 31x—5 9 0

Urena, Ziegler (4), Smith (5), Tazawa (8), and Realmuto, Holaday; Martinez, Helsley (5), Sherriff (6), Lyons (7), Leone (9), and Molina, Baron. W_Lyons 1-0. L_Tazawa 0-1. Sv_Leone. HRs_Martinez.

