NYC's 'Fearless Girl' staying put for now, future uncertain

NEW YORK (AP) — The "Fearless Girl" statue that's been a New York City tourist attraction for the last year is staying put for now while city officials figure out where it's going next to spread its message of female empowerment.

A spokeswoman for Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday that she expects "to announce (the) next steps very soon."

The statue's owner, investment firm State Street Global Advisors, says the company is working with the mayor's office "to determine a permanent solution" for the statue.

The statue was bedecked with a cape of blue flowers on Thursday, courtesy of retailer Old Navy, for International Women's Day.

Also on Thursday, a replica was installed in Oslo. The statue's creator, Kristen Visbal, says she's excited we have a piece "on the other side of the world."