Shaquille O'Neal to hold carnival-style EDM affair in Miami

ATLANTA (AP) — NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal will put his DJ skills on display at his own carnival-style event after a popular electronic dance music festival in Miami.

O'Neal tells The Associated Press that "Shaq's Fun House" will debut March 24, immediately following day two of the three-day Ultra Music Festival. Both events are taking place during Miami Music Week.

He says the one-night, invite-only affair will feature EDM performers, a cabaret show and "over-the-top" carnival attractions. The event will run from 2 a.m. to sunrise.

O'Neal will perform under his stage name DJ Diesel. He says he came up with the concept after he performed at the EDM festival TomorrowWorld, held near Atlanta, in 2015.

Performers at the Ultra Music Festival include David Guetta, the Chainsmokers and Afrojack.