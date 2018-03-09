Former Gov. Bredesen's Senate campaign fears it was hacked

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Former Tennessee Gov. Phil Bredesen's campaign for U.S. Senate has told the FBI that it fears it has been hacked by someone who tried to trick it into wiring money.

Bredesen is running for the open seat in Tennessee vacated by Sen. Bob Corker.

In a letter dated Thursday and obtained by The Associated Press, campaign lawyer Robert E. Cooper Jr. says someone pretending to be the campaign's media buyer asked for money to be wire to an international account. The letter says the person used an email address nearly identical to the actual media buyer and knew about an upcoming TV campaign and its proposed dates. Cooper says the campaign hired a cyber-security firm that found the impostor emails were registered through an Arizona-based registrar.