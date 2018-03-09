New rape complaint filed against Islamic scholar in France

PARIS (AP) — A third woman has filed a rape complaint against prominent Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan, jailed since last month on preliminary rape charges in France following two other women's allegations.

The Paris prosecutor's office said Thursday it was studying the new complaint and hasn't yet decided on opening a preliminary investigation.

Ramadan's lawyers didn't comment on the latest allegations but have said their client denied any wrongdoing in the two previous cases and filed a lawsuit claiming the allegations were false.

French media reported the third woman claimed in her complaint that Ramadan raped her nine times in 2013 and 2014.

Oxford University, where the 55-year-old renowned and influential Swiss scholar is a professor of contemporary Islamic studies, put him on a leave of absence while his legal situation remains unresolved.