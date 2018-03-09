Publisher of Franzen, Eugenides is stepping back

NEW YORK (AP) — The longtime publisher of such prize-winning authors as Jonathan Franzen and Marilynne Robinson is stepping back.

Farrar, Straus & Giroux president and publisher Jonathan Galassi has chosen Mitzi Angel to succeed him as publisher later this year. Angel currently heads Faber and Faber in London and has worked with Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Rachel Cusk and numerous other authors. The publisher says in a Thursday statement that the 43-year-old will oversee editing and marketing at FSG. Galassi says in a statement that Angel is a gifted publisher "meant to work with us."

Galassi will remain as president and continue to acquire and edit books. The 68-year-old joined FSG, one of the world's premier literary houses, in 1986. His notable projects include Franzen's "The Corrections," Robinson's "Gilead" and Jeffrey Eugenides' "Middlesex."