David Byrne observes American life on new solo album

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Former Talking Heads frontman and prolific artist David Byrne is out with his first solo album in 14 years, a new website curating hopeful news about the world and a new international tour that he calls his most ambitious since the shows filmed for the seminal 1984 film "Stop Making Sense."

Byrne's album, "American Utopia," will be released Friday. Lead single "Everybody's Coming to My House," co-written with Brian Eno, gave him his first Billboard Top 10 hit in 25 years.

Byrne tells The Associated Press that the album is about the longing people have for something better amid a world filled with division and fear.

He says his live shows completely rethink what a band can do, and that the audience shouldn't expect a Talking Heads redux.