Israeli leader opens Jerusalem exhibit, rebukes opponents

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has opened an exhibition on Jerusalem to reinforce Israel's claim to the historic city as the Jewish people's "eternal capital" — and rebuke over 125 countries that support Palestinian claims to east Jerusalem as the capital of their future state.

Netanyahu's U.N. visit Thursday follows President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital in December. The U.N. General Assembly voted soon after that denouncing the U.S. leader's announcement and declaring Trump's action "null and void."

The exhibition traces Jews in Jerusalem back centuries before the Christian era. Netanyahu said that Jews' place in the city "is being denied by those seeking to erase the history of our people, our connection to our lands, and our connection to our eternal capital, Jerusalem."