Senators: Allow feds to keep guns from people deemed threat

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senators are proposing to let federal courts keep guns away from people who show warning signs of violence.

It's the latest response by lawmakers from both parties to the deadly school shooting in Florida.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Democrat Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut say it's a common-sense proposal to save lives.

At a news conference Thursday, Graham said the government encourages people who see something suspicious to "say something" to authorities. He says the government has a responsibility to "do something" to prevent gun violence.

The bill is modeled on state "red flag laws" that let officials take guns away from people who are judged to pose an imminent danger to themselves or others. Graham says a federal bill would fill gaps in state laws.