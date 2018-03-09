Dustin McGowan released from minor league deal by Rays

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (AP) — Pitcher Dustin McGowan has been released from his minor league contract by the Tampa Bay Rays.

The 35-year-old right-hander did not allow a hit during three one-inning outings in exhibition games. He gave up two hits, struck out two and walked two.

If he had been added to the Rays' 40-man roster, he would have received a one-year deal with a salary of $1.5 million in the major leagues and $150,000 in the minors.

McGowan was 8-2 with a 4.75 ERA in 63 relief appearances for Miami last season. He has a 35-34 record with a 4.50 ERA in 10 major league seasons with Toronto, Philadelphia and the Marlins.

