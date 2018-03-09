Democrats' Texas rift shows difficulty in retaking Congress

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Democrats are salivating at the prospect of flipping a wealthy Houston enclave that has been solidly Republican since sending George H.W. Bush to Congress in 1967. It's the kind of race they'll have to win for any hope of retaking the U.S. House in the November midterms.

But their new opportunities, in Texas and other states, sometimes have them going after each other instead of the Republicans. There's a significant Democratic rift lingering from 2016 between the party's Bernie Sanders progressive wing and its Hillary Clinton establishment.

In Houston, Democratic activist Laura Moser advanced to the May 22 runoff despite opposition from the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. The national group published an opposition research memo calling her "a Washington insider who begrudgingly moved to Texas to run for Congress."