The Latest: Family members asked to meet Gov. Scott

Family members of those killed at a Florida high school are being asked to meet Gov. Rick Scott as he considers whether he'll sign a sweeping gun and school safety bill.

Andrew Pollack, whose daughter was among the 17 killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, said he was asked to stay in Tallahassee in order to meet with Scott on Friday. Pollack says other family members are also being asked to travel to the state Capitol.

The Florida Legislature this week passed a bill that raises the minimum age to purchase rifles, boost spending on mental health programs and creates a three-day waiting period. The bill also creates a new program that would allow some school personnel to be armed.

Scott has refused so far to say if he'll sign the bill. Pollack said he hasn't been told that Scott will approve the legislation — but he said he didn't know what other reason the governor would want families to come to town.

John Tupps, a spokesman for Scott, says the governor is "thoroughly reviewing" the bill.

