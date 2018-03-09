  1. Home
  2. World

Jon Favreau to write, produce new 'Star Wars' series

By  Associated Press
2018/03/09 00:46

FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2017 file photo, Jon Favreau arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" in Los Angeles. Favreau will wri

NEW YORK (AP) — Jon Favreau will write and executive produce a live-action "Star Wars" series for the Walt Disney Co.'s planned streaming platform.

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy says in a Thursday announcement that Favreau will oversee the new spinoff series. Disney is readying a streaming service to compete with Netflix, and it has signaled that "Star Wars" will be a major component. The not-yet-named service is planned to launch in late 2019.

Favreau has been a Disney regular, having directed the first two "Iron Man" films for Marvel, helped produce several "Avengers" movies and directed 2016's "The Jungle Book." He's currently prepping a "Lion King" remake to be released in 2019.

He has some "Star Wars" experience, too, having provided a voice for "The Clone Wars" animated series.