By  Associated Press
2018/03/08 06:29
BC-SOC--English Standings
English Football Standings
English Premier League
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Man City 29 25 3 1 83 20 78
Man United 29 19 5 5 56 22 62
Liverpool 29 17 9 3 67 32 60
Tottenham 29 17 7 5 55 24 58
Chelsea 29 16 5 8 50 26 53
Arsenal 29 13 6 10 52 41 45
Burnley 29 10 10 9 24 26 40
Leicester 29 9 10 10 41 42 37
Watford 29 10 6 13 39 47 36
Brighton 29 8 10 11 28 38 34
Everton 29 9 7 13 33 49 34
Bournemouth 29 8 9 12 34 44 33
Swansea 29 8 6 15 25 42 30
West Ham 29 7 9 13 36 54 30
Huddersfield 29 8 6 15 25 50 30
Newcastle 29 7 8 14 27 40 29
Southampton 29 5 13 11 29 41 28
Crystal Palace 29 6 9 14 27 46 27
Stoke 29 6 9 14 28 54 27
West Brom 29 3 11 15 22 43 20
Saturday, March 10

Man United vs. Liverpool 1230 GMT

West Brom vs. Leicester 1500 GMT

West Ham vs. Burnley 1500 GMT

Huddersfield vs. Swansea 1500 GMT

Everton vs. Brighton 1500 GMT

Newcastle vs. Southampton 1500 GMT

Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace 1730 GMT

Sunday, March 11

Arsenal vs. Watford 1330 GMT

Bournemouth vs. Tottenham 1600 GMT

Monday, March 12

Stoke vs. Man City 2000 GMT

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Wolverhampton 35 23 7 5 62 28 76
Cardiff 35 21 7 7 52 28 70
Aston Villa 35 19 9 7 56 32 66
Fulham 36 18 11 7 62 38 65
Derby 36 16 13 7 55 34 61
Middlesbrough 36 17 7 12 50 34 58
Bristol City 36 15 12 9 53 42 57
Preston 36 14 15 7 45 35 57
Sheffield United 35 17 4 14 49 43 55
Brentford 35 14 11 10 52 41 53
Millwall 36 13 13 10 43 37 52
Ipswich 35 15 6 14 47 44 51
Leeds 36 14 7 15 47 49 49
Norwich 35 12 12 11 34 37 48
Nottingham Forest 36 13 5 18 43 54 44
QPR 35 10 10 15 39 52 40
Sheffield Wednesday 36 8 13 15 38 50 37
Reading 35 8 11 16 40 49 35
Bolton 36 8 11 17 31 55 35
Hull 35 7 12 16 46 53 33
Barnsley 35 7 11 17 35 50 32
Birmingham 36 8 6 22 23 54 30
Burton Albion 35 7 8 20 26 62 29
Sunderland 36 5 13 18 38 65 28
Tuesday, March 6

Hull 1, Millwall 2

Cardiff 2, Barnsley 1

Fulham 3, Sheffield United 0

QPR 1, Derby 1

Sheffield Wednesday 1, Ipswich 2

Birmingham 0, Middlesbrough 1

Burton Albion 0, Brentford 2

Norwich 0, Nottingham Forest 0

Sunderland 0, Aston Villa 3

Preston 2, Bristol City 1

Reading 1, Bolton 1

Wednesday, March 7

Leeds 0, Wolverhampton 3

Saturday, March 10

Preston vs. Fulham 1500 GMT

Hull vs. Norwich 1500 GMT

Middlesbrough vs. Barnsley 1500 GMT

Reading vs. Leeds 1500 GMT

QPR vs. Sunderland 1500 GMT

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Bolton 1500 GMT

Cardiff vs. Birmingham 1500 GMT

Millwall vs. Brentford 1500 GMT

Ipswich vs. Sheffield United 1500 GMT

Burton Albion vs. Bristol City 1500 GMT

Aston Villa vs. Wolverhampton 1730 GMT

Sunday, March 11

Nottingham Forest vs. Derby 1430 GMT

Tuesday, March 13

Barnsley vs. Norwich 1945 GMT

Wolverhampton vs. Reading 1945 GMT

Sheffield United vs. Burton Albion 1945 GMT

Aston Villa vs. QPR 1945 GMT

Brentford vs. Cardiff 1945 GMT

Ipswich vs. Hull 1945 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Blackburn 36 21 10 5 67 35 73
Shrewsbury 34 20 8 6 45 26 68
Wigan 32 20 7 5 59 20 67
Rotherham 34 19 5 10 58 39 62
Scunthorpe 36 15 12 9 51 41 57
Plymouth 35 15 8 12 43 42 53
Charlton 33 14 9 10 43 41 51
Peterborough 34 13 11 10 53 44 50
Bradford 34 15 5 14 48 51 50
Bristol Rovers 35 15 4 16 50 52 49
Portsmouth 35 15 4 16 42 44 49
Gillingham 35 11 13 11 39 39 46
Walsall 36 11 11 14 47 52 44
Southend 34 12 8 14 42 54 44
Doncaster 35 10 12 13 43 44 42
Oxford United 34 11 9 14 49 51 42
Blackpool 34 10 12 12 42 44 42
Oldham 34 10 9 15 48 58 39
AFC Wimbledon 35 10 8 17 34 46 38
Northampton 35 10 8 17 34 56 38
Fleetwood Town 34 10 7 17 45 56 37
Milton Keynes Dons 35 7 11 17 32 48 32
Rochdale 31 6 11 14 32 41 29
Bury 34 7 8 19 28 50 29
Tuesday, March 6

Walsall 0, Rochdale 3

Saturday, March 10

Peterborough vs. Charlton 1500 GMT

Bristol Rovers vs. Northampton 1500 GMT

Fleetwood Town vs. Plymouth 1500 GMT

Rotherham vs. Rochdale 1500 GMT

Portsmouth vs. Gillingham 1500 GMT

Southend vs. Doncaster 1500 GMT

Blackburn vs. Blackpool 1500 GMT

Bury vs. Oldham 1500 GMT

Bradford vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1500 GMT

Shrewsbury vs. Walsall 1500 GMT

Wigan vs. Scunthorpe 1500 GMT

AFC Wimbledon vs. Oxford United 1500 GMT

Tuesday, March 13

Rochdale vs. Southend 1945 GMT

Bury vs. Peterborough 1945 GMT

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Rotherham 1945 GMT

Blackpool vs. Charlton 1945 GMT

Wednesday, March 14

Bradford vs. Wigan 1945 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Luton Town 35 20 9 6 75 35 69
Accrington Stanley 35 21 5 9 59 38 68
Notts County 36 17 11 8 57 37 62
Wycombe 35 18 8 9 67 51 62
Mansfield Town 35 16 13 6 54 36 61
Exeter 33 18 4 11 44 37 58
Swindon 35 18 3 14 55 51 57
Coventry 34 16 6 12 38 28 54
Lincoln City 35 14 12 9 47 38 54
Carlisle 36 15 9 12 52 45 54
Crawley Town 35 15 6 14 41 43 51
Colchester 35 13 11 11 45 41 50
Newport County 35 12 13 10 44 46 49
Cambridge United 36 13 10 13 36 46 49
Stevenage 35 11 9 15 46 51 42
Cheltenham 36 10 11 15 49 53 41
Yeovil 34 10 8 16 46 55 38
Forest Green 35 10 7 18 42 59 37
Crewe 35 11 3 21 41 57 36
Grimsby Town 36 9 9 18 30 53 36
Morecambe 34 8 11 15 34 45 35
Port Vale 34 9 8 17 37 49 35
Chesterfield 34 8 6 20 35 61 30
Barnet 35 7 8 20 33 52 29
Tuesday, March 6

Cheltenham 1, Notts County 1

Accrington Stanley 1, Morecambe 0

Mansfield Town 1, Lincoln City 1

Newport County 3, Forest Green 3

Saturday, March 10

Crawley Town vs. Morecambe 1500 GMT

Grimsby Town vs. Port Vale 1500 GMT

Chesterfield vs. Lincoln City 1500 GMT

Luton Town vs. Accrington Stanley 1500 GMT

Yeovil vs. Newport County 1500 GMT

Forest Green vs. Notts County 1500 GMT

Mansfield Town vs. Colchester 1500 GMT

Swindon vs. Cheltenham 1500 GMT

Exeter vs. Carlisle 1500 GMT

Coventry vs. Barnet 1500 GMT

Wycombe vs. Cambridge United 1500 GMT

Stevenage vs. Crewe 1500 GMT

Tuesday, March 13

Exeter vs. Yeovil 1945 GMT

Coventry vs. Luton Town 1945 GMT