Turkish court sentences musician, journalists on 'terror'

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey's state-run news agency says a court has convicted a musician-turned-newspaper columnist of "knowingly and willingly" aiding the network led by U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen and sentenced him to three years in prison.

Singer Atilla Tas, who wrote a newspaper column and posted satirical tweets about President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was on trial along with 28 other defendants — mostly journalists — accused of links to Gulen, whom Turkey blames for a 2016 failed coup attempt. Gulen rejects the accusation.

Anadolu Agency says the court convicted other defendants of membership in a "terror organization," handing down sentences that varied between two and seven years.

The defendants were expected to appeal the court's ruling. Tas has already served jail time and wasn't expected to return to prison.