Ex-Trump campaign manager Lewandowski faces Russia interview

By MARY CLARE JALONICK , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/03/09 00:05

WASHINGTON (AP) — One of Donald Trump's former campaign managers has arrived on Capitol Hill for a closed-door interview with the House Intelligence Committee as part of its Russia investigation.

Corey Lewandowski led Trump's presidential campaign for nearly a year. He was fired before the November 2016 election and held no official positions after he was let go. But he's remained close to Trump and some White House officials, and has been a prominent defender of Trump on television.

Lewandowski first appeared before the committee in January. He refused to answer questions about things that happened after his time on the campaign, according to the committee's top Democrat, Adam Schiff of California.