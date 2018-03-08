Acer, AIM jointly inaugurate corporate research lab in Philippines

Manila (CNA) - Taiwan's Stan Shih (施振榮), founder and honorary chairman of Acer Inc., and Jikyeong Kang, president of the Asian Institute of Management (AIM), jointly presided over the official opening of a corporate research laboratory at the AIM on Thursday.



During the ceremony, Shih also presented a supercomputer which Acer developed for the facility in Makati City.



The Analytics, Computing, and Complex Systems Laboratory, also known as ACCeSs@AIM, aims to assist the country research and develop artificial intelligence.



"This supercomputer will serve as a centerpiece for the artificial intelligence facility," Shih told CNA.



AIM, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, is one of the few business schools in Asia to be internationally accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), according to the school's website.



Shih, who has been a member of AIM's International Board of Governors for more than 30 years, said he hopes the supercomputer will contribute to the development of AI in the country.



In today's digital era, data has become the new currency of businesses, but only if organizations know how to use it, he said.



Data science turns complex pieces of information into an organization's competitive advantage, so we need to cultivate this skill in future business leaders, according to the Acer founder.



In addition to thanking Shih, Kang said the supercomputer will facilitate the practical application of data science and AI in the Philippines and help create a new ecology of business that allows leaders in the private sector and government agencies to make decisions based on available data.



The Acer supercomputer, which ranks among the fastest in the ASEAN region, boasts computing speeds of up to 500 teraflops and a capacity of 500 terabytes.



(By Emerson Lim and Ko Lin)

Enditem/AW