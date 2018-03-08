Mexico says Playa del Carmen safe; president to go there

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican officials say the Caribbean resort city of Playa del Carmen is safe despite a U.S. security alert.

The government of the Caribbean coast state of Quintana Roo said that President Enrique Pena Nieto is scheduled to attend an event in Playa del Carmen on Thursday.

The resort is near Mexico's most popular tourist destinations, like Cancun, Cozumel and Tulum.

The U.S. Embassy said it received information Wednesday about a "security threat" in Playa del Carmen and U.S. government employees are prohibited from going there.

It said the U.S. consular agency there "will be closed until further notice."

A Feb. 21 explosion on a tourist ferry in Playa del Carmen injured 26 people.

After that, the U.S. Embassy barred employees from taking ferries between Playa del Carmen and Cozumel Island.