6N: Ringrose, Furlong recalled by Ireland for Scotland test

DUBLIN (AP) — Garry Ringrose has made a timely return to fitness to play in the seemingly unlucky No. 13 jersey for Ireland against Scotland in Six Nations rugby on Saturday.

Ringrose hasn't played for Ireland since June, after which he had shoulder surgery. He missed the November tests and had ankle surgery and missed the first three rounds of the Six Nations.

Meanwhile, Ireland was without centers Jared Payne, Robbie Henshaw, and Chris Farrell, who were all injured and out of the tournament.

Ringrose, capped 11 times, returned to pay for Leinster two weeks ago, and was judged on Thursday to be able to make the step up into a depleted position.

Tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong, after a hamstring issue in the second round, was also brought back but Lions teammate Iain Henderson could make only the reserves after his own hamstring complaint meant he missed the win over Wales in the last test.

They were the only two changes to the starting lineup which beat Wales 37-27 to remain undefeated.

Henderson has come into the reserves along with prop Andrew Porter, flanker Jordi Murphy, and rookie sensation Jordan Larmour, who made his debut against Italy in the second round.

Ireland: Rob Kearney, Keith Earls, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, Jacob Stockdale, Jonathan Sexton, Conor Murray; CJ Stander, Dan Leavy, Peter O'Mahony, Devin Toner, James Ryan, Tadhg Furlong, Rory Best (captain), Cian Healy. Reserves: Sean Cronin, Jack McGrath, Andrew Porter, Iain Henderson, Jordi Murphy, Kieran Marmion, Joey Carbery, Jordan Larmour.