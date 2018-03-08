WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORIES:

SOC--ENGLAND SPOTLIGHT-MAN CITY

MANCHESTER, England — Gabriel Jesus is back in action for Manchester City after nearly two months out injured but is facing a big task to dislodge Sergio Aguero from the team. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 730 words, photos.

SOC--SPAIN SPOTLIGHT-MESSI AND RONALDO

MADRID — The players who have shared "best in the world" awards for the last decade are thriving yet again, carrying their teams into the decisive stages of the season and making strong statements about their reign as the sport<s best. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by 1700 GMT.

SOC--FRANCE SPOTLIGHT-PSG'S FUTURE

PARIS — Paris Saint-Germain will have some tough decisions to make for next season after another Champions League flop. Some key players are entering their 30s and won't be at their peak for much longer, while those in their early-to-mid 20s may consider their options elsewhere. Is easily winning the French league and domestic cup competitions enough, or will they seek a bigger challenge? By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 680 words, photos.

SOC--GERMANY SPOTLIGHT-FRANKFURT

BERLIN — Two years after taking over relegation-threatened Eintracht Frankfurt, Niko Kovac is on the verge of taking the side into the Champions League. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 690 words, photos.

BELGIUM-WORLD CUP SONG

BRUSSELS — The Belgian football federation says it will not change its mind about choosing a rapper known for lacing his songs with obscene and misogynistic lyrics to produce its official World Cup song. By Raf Casert. SENT: 440 words, photo.

RGU--FRANCE-ENGLAND

PARIS — Owen Farrell will captain England against France in Six Nations rugby on Saturday after regular skipper Dylan Hartley's tight calf failed to come right. SENT: 650 words, photos.

RGU--IRELAND-SCOTLAND

DUBLIN — Lions forwards Tadhg Furlong and Iain Henderson have been passed fit by Ireland for the Six Nations home match against Scotland this weekend. Developing.

CRI--SOUTH AFRICA-AUSTRALIA

PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa — Match referee Jeff Crowe requests a meeting with the captains and managers of the South Africa and Australia cricket teams on the eve of the second test in an attempt to restore some calm following a fractious first match which saw players involved in an ugly off-field confrontation. By Gerald Imray. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1800 GMT.



— CRI--BANGLADESH-INDIA — Twenty20 tri-series match in Colombo. Developing.

GLF--TIGER IN TAMPA

PALM HARBOR, Florida — Tiger Woods, ineligible for the two World Golf Championships, needed places to play to prepare for the Masters and will start the Valspar Championship for the first time. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 890 words, photos.



— GLF--VALSPAR CHAMPIONSHIP. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 650 words, photos.

SOC--ASTORI-FUNERAL

FLORENCE, Italy — Thousands of people have gathered in one of Florence's main squares for the funeral of Fiorentina captain Davide Astori. SENT: 520 words, photos.

CYC--TIRRENO-ADRIATICO

FOLLONICA, Italy — Damiano Caruso will attempt to stay in the overall lead of the Tirren-Adriatico race in the second stage, a mostly flat, 167-kilometer route from Camaiore to Follonica. UPCOMING: 300 words, photos by 1630 GMT.

CAR--F1-TESTING

MONTMELO, Spain — Sebastian Vettel broke the unofficial track record at the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona in Formula One preseason testing. By Joseph Wilson. SENT: 160 words, photo. UPCOMING: 400 words, photos by 1730 GMT.

TEN--INDIAN WELLS

INDIAN WELLS, California — Maria Sharapova's return to the BNP Paribas Open for the first time in three years ends in a 6-4, 6-4 loss to Naomi Osaka of Japan. SENT: 290 words.

SOC--FIFPRO WOMEN'S WORLD XI

U.S. striker Alex Morgan and Brazil forward Marta are among the players chosen for the FIFPro Women's World XI to coincide with International Women's Day. SENT: 320 words, photos.



— BKN--NBA CAPSULES — Rockets beat Bucks 110-99 for 17th straight victory. SENT: 730 words, photo.

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — Penguins beat Flyers, move into 1st in Metropolitan Division. SENT: 360 words, photos.

— BKN--MARK CUBAN-ASSAULT ALLEGATION — NBA reviewing sexual assault allegations against Mark Cuban. SENT: 350 words, photo.

— GLF--INDIAN OPEN — Masters-bound Sharma shoots 73 in 1st round. SENT: 170 words, photo.

— SOC--HAMBURGER SV-CHAIRMAN — Hamburg sacks chairman Bruchhagen and sporting director Todt. SENT: 220 words, photo.

— RGU--SUPER RUGBY PREVIEW — Hurricanes vs Crusaders highlight of round four. By Steve McMorran. SENT: 620 words.

