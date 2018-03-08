Milos Zeman inaugurated for 2nd term as Czech president

PRAGUE (AP) — Milos Zeman, a leading pro-Russian voice in EU politics, has been sworn in for his second term as Czech president.

Zeman was elected to the largely ceremonial post in 2013 during the country's first direct presidential vote, a victory that returned the former left-leaning prime minister to power. He won re-election in January.

In office, he's become known for strong anti-migrant rhetoric that united him with the populist right, and has divided the nation with his pro-Russian stance and support for closer ties with China.

He was one of the few European leaders to endorse Donald Trump's bid for the White House.

Zeman, 73, took the presidential oath Thursday during a joint session of both houses of Parliament at the Prague Castle

The Czech Constitution limits presidents to two terms.