Serbian president says "open to solutions" on Kosovo

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Serbia's president says his country won't recognize Kosovo but is open to discussing solutions on the issue.

President Aleksandar Vucic, who is in Romania for talks with President Klaus Iohannis, said Thursday: "If we recognize Kosovo.... Albanians will gain everything and my question is: what will Serbs get?"

However, he added Serbia was willing to discuss "all possible solutions," though part of the issue is "How to sell it to our public and how the Albanians sell it to their public."

Iohannis, who offered to help on the Kosovo issue, cautioned: "If the solution is not fair.... and is not supported, it won't be a solution."

Kosovo unilaterally declared independence from Serbia in 2008. Serbia and Romania do not recognize Kosovo.