Taiwan’s Cabinet sponsors a bill to eliminate statutory time limits on prosecution of certain felonies

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—A meeting of Taiwan’s Cabinet on Thursday passed a criminal law amendment bill that aims to address certain issues, the most notable of which is to seek the elimination of the 30-year statutory time limit on prosecution of certain felonies.

The bill, which includes 26 amended clauses regarding Taiwan’s criminal law, will later be reviewed and put to the vote in the country’s legislature.

One of the clauses amending Clause 1 of Article 80 in the criminal law seeks to eliminate the 30-year statutory limit on prosecution of any felony that caused death and is punishable by the death penalty, a life sentence or a sentence of more than 10 years in jail. Therefore, after the bill is passed, people who get caught for committing such felonies can be prosecuted as long as they are still alive.

Minister of Justice Chiu Tai-san (邱太三) said that along with amendment to the implementation of the criminal law, all cold cases that fall into the above-stated felony category and are still within the statutory limit will be prosecutable without a limit once the bill is passed.

He added that after the bill becomes law, for example, there would be no limit on the prosecution of two major cold cases happened in 1996—the mass murder at former Magistrate of Taoyuan County Liu Pang-yu’s residence (劉邦友血案) and the murder of former director of the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) Women's Affairs Department Peng Wan-ru (彭婉如命案).

On November 21, 1996, Liu and seven others died in an "execution style" shooting at his residence. A county councilor survived the incident but suffered serious head injuries, memory loss, and a severed spinal cord.

In November 1996, Peng disappeared in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan; the public last saw her board a yellow Ford Telstar taxi after a DPP meeting the night prior to a DPP convention. She was discovered raped and murdered outside of an abandoned warehouse in Kaohsiung County (now part of Kaohsiung City); her body had more than 30 stab wounds.