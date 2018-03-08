Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, March 8, 2018

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, nice;32;24;Clouds and sun, nice;31;25;WSW;14;74%;44%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sun;31;19;Plenty of sunshine;31;19;NNE;8;37%;0%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Mild with clearing;21;11;Sunshine and windy;19;8;W;33;50%;27%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Occasional rain;18;13;Mostly sunny, nice;21;14;SSE;10;61%;2%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Occasional rain;8;3;Cloudy;10;6;SE;15;80%;74%;1

Anchorage, United States;A little snow;-2;-4;Snow showers;0;-8;ESE;15;77%;82%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clearing;20;11;Warmer;27;14;SSW;6;43%;0%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunshine and cold;-10;-17;Cloudy, not as cold;-5;-14;SW;9;74%;40%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and delightful;31;19;Partly sunny;32;21;E;5;55%;42%;10

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;18;9;Partly sunny;17;9;N;8;60%;10%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Showers;22;17;Partly sunny;24;15;ESE;10;67%;30%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;Rather cloudy;27;16;High clouds;27;12;NNW;14;33%;0%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers this morning;35;23;Afternoon showers;33;23;ESE;11;76%;100%;6

Bangalore, India;Turning cloudy;33;16;Mostly sunny;33;16;ESE;12;22%;0%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray a.m. t-storm;35;24;Not as warm;30;21;NE;11;58%;55%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;13;8;Clouds and sun;17;11;SW;16;72%;70%;2

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny, chilly;7;-4;Partly sunny;10;-2;NNE;9;39%;0%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Rain ending, cooler;8;2;Partly sunny;15;3;S;8;63%;6%;4

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;9;2;Rain in the morning;8;1;W;22;71%;74%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy;18;9;Mostly cloudy;21;8;ESE;10;68%;44%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;Cloudy;27;18;A t-storm in spots;26;18;NNE;10;74%;82%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;11;1;Partly sunny;10;2;WNW;13;70%;27%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Periods of rain;8;2;A shower in the p.m.;10;8;S;10;77%;86%;1

Bucharest, Romania;A little a.m. rain;14;3;Sun and some clouds;13;3;WSW;13;75%;8%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Turning sunny;7;-1;Milder;11;2;SSW;7;75%;23%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunshine, pleasant;29;21;Partly sunny;30;22;NE;14;47%;1%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;Warmer;30;18;A t-storm around;32;18;NNE;7;35%;66%;7

Busan, South Korea;Rain tapering off;11;3;Chilly with some sun;9;2;ENE;15;54%;9%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny and hot;33;16;Not as warm;27;13;NNE;14;31%;0%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny, nice;23;14;Mostly cloudy;21;15;SSE;16;55%;10%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Sunshine, pleasant;29;19;Mostly sunny;30;19;ESE;9;46%;0%;11

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;33;23;Mostly sunny;33;23;ESE;12;62%;0%;10

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny, cold;2;-4;Partly sunny, chilly;3;-2;ESE;11;51%;6%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;32;24;A t-storm or two;31;24;NE;11;71%;70%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cloudy and chilly;2;1;Snow and rain;3;-3;WNW;11;87%;67%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and pleasant;26;20;Sunny and beautiful;26;20;NNW;11;69%;0%;10

Dallas, United States;Some sun;20;10;Increasing clouds;21;17;S;20;58%;26%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Rain and drizzle;32;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;26;NNE;20;84%;68%;13

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;32;16;An afternoon shower;32;16;N;8;38%;40%;7

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;19;3;Nice with some sun;19;2;SSW;14;19%;13%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunshine, pleasant;32;19;Warm with hazy sun;35;20;NNE;7;40%;0%;8

Dili, East Timor;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;24;A morning shower;29;23;WSW;9;77%;63%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;8;-1;Cloudy, p.m. rain;8;5;ENE;15;81%;88%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Turning cloudy, warm;20;9;Brief a.m. showers;16;10;NNE;14;55%;88%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Rain, heavy at times;19;15;Showers and t-storms;19;14;SSW;9;78%;86%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy, not as warm;22;15;Sunshine and nice;22;14;SSE;12;43%;5%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;27;16;A t-storm in spots;27;17;ESE;7;70%;64%;11

Havana, Cuba;A shower or two;24;17;Clouds and sun, nice;23;16;ENE;17;52%;33%;8

Helsinki, Finland;A little snow;-3;-4;A little snow;1;-3;SE;17;89%;87%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;More sun than clouds;37;25;Mostly sunny, nice;35;25;ENE;7;55%;22%;11

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy and cooler;16;11;Plenty of sun;20;13;NNE;13;49%;0%;8

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;26;19;Partly sunny;25;20;NE;25;52%;38%;4

Hyderabad, India;Sunny;35;20;Sunny and nice;36;21;SE;9;21%;0%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Turning cloudy;27;13;A passing shower;27;13;N;12;45%;55%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Showers and t-storms;12;8;Partly sunny;12;6;ENE;11;78%;10%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Rain and drizzle;31;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;WNW;11;80%;85%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sun and clouds, warm;33;24;Sunny and nice;31;23;N;13;60%;0%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;A p.m. t-storm;22;12;Partly sunny;26;14;N;10;49%;55%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Cloudy;14;3;A shower in the p.m.;13;2;N;6;55%;73%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;34;18;Hazy sunshine;33;18;NW;9;35%;0%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;24;9;Sunshine, a t-shower;25;10;WSW;11;45%;50%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny and hot;41;24;Mostly sunny and hot;41;22;NNE;20;12%;0%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Rain and snow shower;3;-1;A bit of a.m. snow;4;0;S;7;83%;80%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Periods of sun;29;24;A shower or two;30;25;NE;16;60%;75%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun, hot;35;24;Mostly cloudy, warm;35;24;S;10;52%;44%;7

Kolkata, India;Sunshine;33;18;Hazy sunshine;35;20;SW;8;33%;1%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;33;23;A t-storm in spots;35;23;ENE;7;70%;89%;12

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;13;5;A t-storm in spots;13;5;NE;9;66%;73%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;26;SSW;11;71%;66%;10

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny, nice;25;21;Clouds and sun;24;20;SSE;12;74%;28%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;A passing shower;17;14;Rain, a thunderstorm;17;12;SSW;27;93%;91%;1

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny, breezy;9;2;Cloudy;10;8;S;13;80%;75%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Periods of sun;24;12;Periods of sun;22;14;SE;7;56%;27%;4

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;33;24;Variable cloudiness;31;25;SSW;10;68%;9%;8

Madrid, Spain;A shower or two;14;10;Rain, a thunderstorm;12;11;SSW;12;75%;85%;1

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;31;28;Partial sunshine;32;28;NNE;12;64%;58%;11

Manaus, Brazil;Cloudy with a shower;30;24;A t-storm in spots;30;23;ESE;10;76%;69%;6

Manila, Philippines;A p.m. t-storm;30;25;A shower or two;32;24;ENE;13;58%;66%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Sunny and very warm;31;13;Sunny and very warm;30;13;WSW;11;44%;0%;7

Mexico City, Mexico;Periods of sun, nice;25;11;Periods of sun;26;11;S;8;34%;30%;10

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;23;11;Mostly sunny;22;17;ENE;15;40%;4%;7

Minsk, Belarus;A little snow;0;-1;A little snow;3;-3;SSE;9;78%;81%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Lots of sun, breezy;32;25;Partly sunny;33;25;ENE;22;56%;0%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and beautiful;27;16;Partly sunny, nice;29;18;NE;12;50%;5%;7

Montreal, Canada;A little snow;0;-3;Mostly cloudy;2;-5;N;0;72%;57%;1

Moscow, Russia;Sunshine;-4;-13;A little p.m. snow;-5;-10;ESE;13;63%;64%;2

Mumbai, India;Sunshine, pleasant;31;25;Mostly sunny;33;26;N;14;49%;0%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny, nice;27;15;Sunny intervals;28;16;N;14;53%;55%;9

New York, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;6;-1;A snow shower;6;-1;W;16;52%;64%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Decreasing clouds;24;12;Nice with some sun;21;8;W;22;43%;2%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Afternoon flurries;-12;-18;Cloudy and cold;-9;-13;E;12;85%;44%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and a t-storm;14;7;Cooler with a shower;9;1;NNW;20;57%;55%;1

Oslo, Norway;A little snow;0;-5;A little snow;0;-8;NNW;9;64%;67%;1

Ottawa, Canada;A little snow;1;-4;Cloudy, snow showers;2;-4;W;12;77%;72%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower or two;30;26;Some sun, showers;30;26;E;15;77%;89%;9

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;32;25;Partly sunny;32;24;NNW;18;68%;55%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny, nice;30;23;A shower in the a.m.;30;23;ENE;16;71%;56%;11

Paris, France;Periods of rain;10;5;Milder with a shower;13;11;S;9;76%;87%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;31;19;Plenty of sun;30;19;SE;22;54%;7%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Sunshine and warm;38;23;Mostly sunny;36;23;ENE;14;47%;28%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Becoming cloudy;30;22;Brief p.m. showers;31;22;NNE;19;79%;70%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;35;20;A shower in places;34;20;ENE;8;47%;64%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;9;2;A thick cloud cover;9;3;SSW;15;58%;44%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Decreasing clouds;9;-5;Sunny;8;-7;SSW;8;32%;0%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Occasional rain;22;13;A passing shower;22;12;W;15;53%;66%;9

Rabat, Morocco;A shower in the a.m.;20;12;Warmer with sunshine;23;14;S;11;73%;17%;5

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;30;25;A shower in the a.m.;30;24;ENE;10;71%;58%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Increasing clouds;1;-4;Partly sunny;1;-4;ESE;14;32%;5%;2

Riga, Latvia;A little snow;1;-1;Snow;4;-1;SSE;11;86%;82%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;24;Brief a.m. showers;29;24;ENE;12;64%;75%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;32;17;Sunny and hot;33;21;SSE;11;11%;0%;8

Rome, Italy;Clouds and sun;15;7;Partial sunshine;15;8;E;13;66%;24%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly cloudy;-2;-6;Cloudy;-2;-6;SE;11;75%;59%;1

San Francisco, United States;Rather cloudy;17;9;A passing shower;16;10;W;10;82%;59%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partial sunshine;26;19;Partial sunshine;27;19;ENE;23;61%;30%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;29;24;Partly sunny, nice;30;25;ESE;17;71%;30%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;26;17;Partly sunny, nice;26;17;N;11;58%;1%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with sunshine;27;5;Partly sunny, nice;25;6;E;10;17%;0%;10

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;28;13;Sunny and nice;29;13;SW;9;41%;31%;8

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower or two;28;21;A shower or two;27;21;N;6;81%;74%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Spotty showers;17;13;Rain, a thunderstorm;17;11;SSW;16;87%;94%;1

Seattle, United States;Periods of rain;10;5;A passing shower;10;3;ESE;10;67%;60%;2

Seoul, South Korea;A little a.m. rain;10;0;Partly sunny;9;-1;WSW;7;54%;2%;4

Shanghai, China;Plenty of clouds;11;3;Partly sunny;11;4;ESE;13;52%;0%;6

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;31;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;NNE;24;71%;89%;12

Sofia, Bulgaria;Rain and a t-storm;11;2;Not as cool;14;2;SW;12;65%;3%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partial sunshine;29;23;Partly sunny;29;24;E;21;69%;28%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;Snow at times;1;0;A bit of snow;3;-1;SE;7;83%;80%;1

Sydney, Australia;Low clouds;24;20;A shower in the a.m.;23;20;SE;19;67%;55%;8

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;14;10;Low clouds and cool;15;10;ENE;16;60%;2%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;A bit of p.m. snow;-2;-3;A bit of snow;2;-2;SE;13;80%;80%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Increasing clouds;19;11;Some sun, a shower;20;13;SE;13;56%;50%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Becoming cloudy;16;7;Cooler with showers;11;4;NW;15;79%;83%;1

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny, mild;21;13;Clouds and sun, warm;24;11;WNW;17;22%;23%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;31;15;Cooler;21;13;S;13;58%;5%;5

Tirana, Albania;Rain;16;7;Partly sunny;18;5;E;6;50%;7%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Periods of rain;12;7;Rain in the morning;15;4;NE;14;70%;89%;2

Toronto, Canada;Mostly cloudy;2;-1;Cloudy, snow showers;4;-2;W;26;61%;70%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Clouds and sun, nice;23;15;Sunny and pleasant;24;13;E;8;58%;2%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Becoming cloudy;19;13;Some sun, pleasant;22;13;SSE;12;65%;16%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning cloudy;1;-12;Sunny and colder;0;-18;NNE;7;60%;6%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Rain;8;3;Sun and some clouds;8;1;ENE;6;57%;11%;3

Vienna, Austria;Sun and some clouds;11;0;Periods of sun;12;2;S;8;57%;40%;2

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;28;18;Mostly cloudy;28;15;E;11;35%;20%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little snow;3;-1;Mostly cloudy;4;-1;SSW;14;83%;67%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Cloudy;9;0;A little a.m. rain;8;0;W;18;77%;66%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy with showers;15;14;A shower or two;17;12;S;43;71%;83%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny, warm;37;21;A shower in the a.m.;34;22;SW;12;60%;78%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Sun and clouds;15;7;Cooler with showers;11;-1;WSW;4;76%;92%;1

