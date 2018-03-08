Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, March 8, 2018

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, nice;89;76;Clouds and sun, nice;88;78;WSW;8;74%;44%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sun;87;66;Plenty of sunshine;87;66;NNE;5;37%;0%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Mild with clearing;70;52;Sunshine and windy;66;46;W;20;50%;27%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Occasional rain;64;56;Mostly sunny, nice;69;58;SSE;6;61%;2%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Occasional rain;46;37;Cloudy;50;43;SE;9;80%;74%;1

Anchorage, United States;A little snow;29;24;Snow showers;33;18;ESE;10;77%;82%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clearing;69;52;Warmer;80;57;SSW;4;43%;0%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunshine and cold;14;2;Cloudy, not as cold;23;7;SW;6;74%;40%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and delightful;89;67;Partly sunny;90;69;E;3;55%;42%;10

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;65;48;Partly sunny;63;48;N;5;60%;10%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Showers;72;63;Partly sunny;76;59;ESE;6;67%;30%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;Rather cloudy;81;60;High clouds;80;54;NNW;8;33%;0%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers this morning;94;74;Afternoon showers;91;73;ESE;7;76%;100%;6

Bangalore, India;Turning cloudy;91;61;Mostly sunny;92;62;ESE;7;22%;0%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray a.m. t-storm;95;76;Not as warm;85;71;NE;7;58%;55%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;55;47;Clouds and sun;62;52;SW;10;72%;70%;2

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny, chilly;45;25;Partly sunny;50;28;NNE;6;39%;0%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Rain ending, cooler;46;35;Partly sunny;59;38;S;5;63%;6%;4

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;48;36;Rain in the morning;46;34;W;14;71%;74%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy;65;47;Mostly cloudy;69;46;ESE;6;68%;44%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;Cloudy;81;64;A t-storm in spots;79;65;NNE;6;74%;82%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;51;33;Partly sunny;50;36;WNW;8;70%;27%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Periods of rain;46;36;A shower in the p.m.;50;46;S;6;77%;86%;1

Bucharest, Romania;A little a.m. rain;58;37;Sun and some clouds;55;37;WSW;8;75%;8%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Turning sunny;45;31;Milder;52;36;SSW;5;75%;23%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunshine, pleasant;84;71;Partly sunny;86;72;NE;8;47%;1%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;Warmer;86;65;A t-storm around;90;65;NNE;5;35%;66%;7

Busan, South Korea;Rain tapering off;52;37;Chilly with some sun;47;36;ENE;9;54%;9%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny and hot;92;61;Not as warm;81;56;NNE;8;31%;0%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny, nice;73;56;Mostly cloudy;69;59;SSE;10;55%;10%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Sunshine, pleasant;84;65;Mostly sunny;85;65;ESE;5;46%;0%;11

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;91;73;Mostly sunny;92;74;ESE;8;62%;0%;10

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny, cold;35;25;Partly sunny, chilly;38;28;ESE;7;51%;6%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;90;76;A t-storm or two;88;76;NE;7;71%;70%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cloudy and chilly;36;33;Snow and rain;38;27;WNW;7;87%;67%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and pleasant;79;68;Sunny and beautiful;79;68;NNW;7;69%;0%;10

Dallas, United States;Some sun;68;50;Increasing clouds;70;63;S;12;58%;26%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Rain and drizzle;90;79;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;79;NNE;13;84%;68%;13

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;90;61;An afternoon shower;89;61;N;5;38%;40%;7

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;66;38;Nice with some sun;66;36;SSW;9;19%;13%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunshine, pleasant;89;66;Warm with hazy sun;95;67;NNE;5;40%;0%;8

Dili, East Timor;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;75;A morning shower;84;74;WSW;5;77%;63%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;47;30;Cloudy, p.m. rain;46;41;ENE;9;81%;88%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Turning cloudy, warm;67;49;Brief a.m. showers;61;50;NNE;9;55%;88%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Rain, heavy at times;67;58;Showers and t-storms;65;58;SSW;6;78%;86%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy, not as warm;71;59;Sunshine and nice;71;57;SSE;7;43%;5%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;80;60;A t-storm in spots;80;63;ESE;5;70%;64%;11

Havana, Cuba;A shower or two;75;62;Clouds and sun, nice;74;62;ENE;10;52%;33%;8

Helsinki, Finland;A little snow;27;25;A little snow;33;27;SE;11;89%;87%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;More sun than clouds;99;77;Mostly sunny, nice;94;77;ENE;4;55%;22%;11

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy and cooler;61;52;Plenty of sun;67;56;NNE;8;49%;0%;8

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;78;67;Partly sunny;78;69;NE;16;52%;38%;4

Hyderabad, India;Sunny;95;67;Sunny and nice;96;69;SE;6;21%;0%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Turning cloudy;81;56;A passing shower;80;56;N;7;45%;55%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Showers and t-storms;54;46;Partly sunny;54;43;ENE;7;78%;10%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Rain and drizzle;88;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;77;WNW;7;80%;85%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sun and clouds, warm;92;74;Sunny and nice;89;73;N;8;60%;0%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;A p.m. t-storm;72;54;Partly sunny;79;57;N;6;49%;55%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Cloudy;58;38;A shower in the p.m.;56;36;N;4;55%;73%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;94;64;Hazy sunshine;91;64;NW;5;35%;0%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;75;49;Sunshine, a t-shower;77;49;WSW;7;45%;50%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny and hot;106;74;Mostly sunny and hot;105;72;NNE;12;12%;0%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Rain and snow shower;37;31;A bit of a.m. snow;39;32;S;5;83%;80%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Periods of sun;85;75;A shower or two;87;76;NE;10;60%;75%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun, hot;95;75;Mostly cloudy, warm;95;74;S;6;52%;44%;7

Kolkata, India;Sunshine;92;65;Hazy sunshine;94;67;SW;5;33%;1%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;91;74;A t-storm in spots;94;73;ENE;4;70%;89%;12

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;56;40;A t-storm in spots;55;42;NE;6;66%;73%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;79;SSW;7;71%;66%;10

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny, nice;76;69;Clouds and sun;76;68;SSE;7;74%;28%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;A passing shower;62;57;Rain, a thunderstorm;62;54;SSW;17;93%;91%;1

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny, breezy;48;36;Cloudy;50;46;S;8;80%;75%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Periods of sun;75;54;Periods of sun;72;58;SE;4;56%;27%;4

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;91;76;Variable cloudiness;88;76;SSW;6;68%;9%;8

Madrid, Spain;A shower or two;57;49;Rain, a thunderstorm;54;52;SSW;7;75%;85%;1

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;88;82;Partial sunshine;90;82;NNE;7;64%;58%;11

Manaus, Brazil;Cloudy with a shower;86;74;A t-storm in spots;85;74;ESE;6;76%;69%;6

Manila, Philippines;A p.m. t-storm;86;77;A shower or two;90;76;ENE;8;58%;66%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Sunny and very warm;88;56;Sunny and very warm;86;55;WSW;7;44%;0%;7

Mexico City, Mexico;Periods of sun, nice;76;52;Periods of sun;78;52;S;5;34%;30%;10

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;74;52;Mostly sunny;71;62;ENE;9;40%;4%;7

Minsk, Belarus;A little snow;32;29;A little snow;37;27;SSE;5;78%;81%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Lots of sun, breezy;90;77;Partly sunny;91;77;ENE;14;56%;0%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and beautiful;81;61;Partly sunny, nice;84;64;NE;8;50%;5%;7

Montreal, Canada;A little snow;32;27;Mostly cloudy;36;23;N;0;72%;57%;1

Moscow, Russia;Sunshine;25;10;A little p.m. snow;24;13;ESE;8;63%;64%;2

Mumbai, India;Sunshine, pleasant;88;77;Mostly sunny;91;79;N;9;49%;0%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny, nice;81;58;Sunny intervals;82;61;N;9;53%;55%;9

New York, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;42;30;A snow shower;42;30;W;10;52%;64%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Decreasing clouds;76;54;Nice with some sun;70;46;W;14;43%;2%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Afternoon flurries;11;0;Cloudy and cold;15;8;E;8;85%;44%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and a t-storm;56;45;Cooler with a shower;47;33;NNW;12;57%;55%;1

Oslo, Norway;A little snow;32;23;A little snow;32;18;NNW;6;64%;67%;1

Ottawa, Canada;A little snow;33;25;Cloudy, snow showers;35;24;W;7;77%;72%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower or two;86;79;Some sun, showers;85;78;E;10;77%;89%;9

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;90;76;Partly sunny;89;76;NNW;11;68%;55%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny, nice;86;74;A shower in the a.m.;85;74;ENE;10;71%;56%;11

Paris, France;Periods of rain;50;42;Milder with a shower;56;51;S;6;76%;87%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;87;67;Plenty of sun;85;67;SE;13;54%;7%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Sunshine and warm;100;74;Mostly sunny;96;74;ENE;9;47%;28%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Becoming cloudy;86;72;Brief p.m. showers;88;72;NNE;12;79%;70%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;94;69;A shower in places;93;68;ENE;5;47%;64%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;48;36;A thick cloud cover;49;37;SSW;9;58%;44%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Decreasing clouds;49;23;Sunny;47;20;SSW;5;32%;0%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Occasional rain;72;55;A passing shower;72;54;W;9;53%;66%;9

Rabat, Morocco;A shower in the a.m.;68;54;Warmer with sunshine;73;57;S;7;73%;17%;5

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;86;76;A shower in the a.m.;87;75;ENE;6;71%;58%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Increasing clouds;34;25;Partly sunny;34;24;ESE;9;32%;5%;2

Riga, Latvia;A little snow;34;30;Snow;39;31;SSE;7;86%;82%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;75;Brief a.m. showers;84;75;ENE;7;64%;75%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;90;62;Sunny and hot;92;70;SSE;7;11%;0%;8

Rome, Italy;Clouds and sun;60;45;Partial sunshine;60;46;E;8;66%;24%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly cloudy;28;21;Cloudy;29;21;SE;7;75%;59%;1

San Francisco, United States;Rather cloudy;63;48;A passing shower;61;50;W;6;82%;59%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partial sunshine;80;66;Partial sunshine;81;66;ENE;14;61%;30%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;84;75;Partly sunny, nice;86;76;ESE;10;71%;30%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;78;62;Partly sunny, nice;78;63;N;7;58%;1%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with sunshine;81;41;Partly sunny, nice;78;42;E;6;17%;0%;10

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;83;56;Sunny and nice;84;55;SW;6;41%;31%;8

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower or two;83;71;A shower or two;81;71;N;4;81%;74%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Spotty showers;63;55;Rain, a thunderstorm;62;51;SSW;10;87%;94%;1

Seattle, United States;Periods of rain;51;40;A passing shower;50;37;ESE;6;67%;60%;2

Seoul, South Korea;A little a.m. rain;49;32;Partly sunny;49;30;WSW;4;54%;2%;4

Shanghai, China;Plenty of clouds;52;37;Partly sunny;52;39;ESE;8;52%;0%;6

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;88;79;A t-storm in spots;90;79;NNE;15;71%;89%;12

Sofia, Bulgaria;Rain and a t-storm;53;35;Not as cool;57;35;SW;7;65%;3%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partial sunshine;84;74;Partly sunny;85;74;E;13;69%;28%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;Snow at times;33;32;A bit of snow;37;31;SE;5;83%;80%;1

Sydney, Australia;Low clouds;75;67;A shower in the a.m.;74;67;SE;12;67%;55%;8

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;57;50;Low clouds and cool;59;51;ENE;10;60%;2%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;A bit of p.m. snow;29;27;A bit of snow;36;29;SE;8;80%;80%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Increasing clouds;66;52;Some sun, a shower;68;55;SE;8;56%;50%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Becoming cloudy;62;45;Cooler with showers;52;40;NW;9;79%;83%;1

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny, mild;70;55;Clouds and sun, warm;74;52;WNW;11;22%;23%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;87;59;Cooler;69;56;S;8;58%;5%;5

Tirana, Albania;Rain;61;45;Partly sunny;64;41;E;4;50%;7%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Periods of rain;54;44;Rain in the morning;59;40;NE;9;70%;89%;2

Toronto, Canada;Mostly cloudy;36;29;Cloudy, snow showers;40;28;W;16;61%;70%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Clouds and sun, nice;73;59;Sunny and pleasant;75;56;E;5;58%;2%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Becoming cloudy;66;55;Some sun, pleasant;72;55;SSE;7;65%;16%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning cloudy;34;10;Sunny and colder;31;-1;NNE;4;60%;6%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Rain;47;38;Sun and some clouds;46;34;ENE;4;57%;11%;3

Vienna, Austria;Sun and some clouds;51;31;Periods of sun;54;36;S;5;57%;40%;2

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;83;65;Mostly cloudy;82;59;E;7;35%;20%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little snow;37;31;Mostly cloudy;39;31;SSW;8;83%;67%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Cloudy;48;32;A little a.m. rain;47;32;W;11;77%;66%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy with showers;60;57;A shower or two;63;54;S;27;71%;83%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny, warm;98;70;A shower in the a.m.;94;71;SW;8;60%;78%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Sun and clouds;59;44;Cooler with showers;51;31;WSW;2;76%;92%;1

