The Latest: Storm leaves 247K powerless in New Jersey

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the recovery from a second powerful storm that rumbled through the Northeast (all times local):

6:55 a.m.

Hundreds of thousands of utility customers are without power in New Jersey following a second major storm in less than a week.

More than 2 feet of snow fell in parts of northern Jersey on Wednesday, while some central areas had a foot or more of accumulation. Many schools and businesses remained closed Thursday as the cleanup continued.

The state's major utilities reported more than 247,000 customers without power Thursday morning. Some customers have been without service since last Friday's destructive nor'easter.

Travel remains treacherous in many areas, and residents were being urged to avoid travel, if possible.

New Jersey Transit had resumed bus service and most of its train service was running on a regular schedule Thursday. The agency continued to cross-honor tickets.

___

12:15 a.m.

The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England.

Some places saw more than 2 feet of snow by late Wednesday. Montville, New Jersey, got more than 26 inches. North Adams, Massachusetts, registered 24 inches and Sloatsburg, New York, got 26 inches.

Major cities along the Interstate 95 corridor saw much less. Philadelphia International Airport recorded about 6 inches, while New York City's Central Park saw less than 3 inches.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning through Thursday for most of New England as the storm continues to make its way through.