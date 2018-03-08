Vettel lowers Ricciardo's unofficial record at F1 testing

MONTMELO, Spain (AP) — Sebastian Vettel broke the unofficial track record at the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona in Formula One preseason testing Thursday.

Vettel pushed his Ferrari to a lap of 1 minute, 17.644 seconds. That bettered Red Bull driver's Daniel Ricciardo's effort of 1:18.047 set Wednesday.

The times were established on the "hypersoft" tire compound introduced this year.

They were both more than a second quicker than Lewis Hamilton's pole position with Mercedes in last year's Spanish Grand Prix.

Felipe Massa had the previous record of 1:18.339 in a Ferrari in 2008 testing. Times set in testing are not officially recognized as track records. Testing finishes on Friday.

Hamilton will take over for Mercedes driver Vatteri Bottas following a lunch break.

The season begins with the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on March 25.