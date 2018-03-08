UK trade minister slams talk of Brexit punishment

LONDON (AP) — One of the British government's biggest Brexit cheerleaders has slammed those warning of an "economic black hole" when the country leaves the European Union and says any talk of punishing the country is not "the language of a club but the language of a gang."

International Trade Secretary Liam Fox told an audience of business leaders Thursday that there are "great prizes for our economy as we leave the EU in this era of globalization if we have the courage to grasp them."

Though Britain is due to leave the EU in March next year, there's an array of uncertainties over the country's future relationship with the EU.

Fox was speaking a day after the EU said the recently fleshed-out Brexit proposals of the British government were unrealistic.