Indonesian woman dies in a collision on southern Taiwan highway

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- According to a report by the Central News Agency, an Indonesian woman was killed in an accident that took place on a highway in Chiayi on Wednesday.

The accident took place on Highway 145 between a truck and two cars, the victim, a new Indonesian immigrant who was known in Chinese as Chen (陳) and was driving one of the cars involved in the accident, died shortly after being rushed to the nearest hospital.

According to the statement made by Chang Chih-fu (張志福), head of the Singang Township police station, the CCTV footage capturing the accident revealed that a white car entered the highway and hit the side of the truck which then struck the silver car Chen was driving, coming from the opposite direction.

Chang also mentioned that both the cars were severely damaged while the truck ended up rolling over a nearby rice field.

Along with Chen, the truck driver and a passenger were badly injured but the two people in the white car were not hurt in the accident.

The investigation is currently ongoing to find the cause of the accident, said Chang.