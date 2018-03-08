  1. Home
Markets watch European Central Bank for hint on stimulus end

By  Associated Press
2018/03/08 18:39

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Markets are waiting to see whether the European Central Bank will drop any hints about when its economic stimulus will end.

ECB President Mario Draghi is to hold a news conference after a meeting Thursday of the bank's 25-member governing council.

The bank isn't expected to change its stimulus programs, but investors are watching to see if it drops a promise to ramp up stimulus if needed. Removing that promise would be a small signal that the bank is closer to exiting its stimulus.

The bond-purchase stimulus has been pumping newly created money into the eurozone economy since March, 2015. The ECB has said purchases will continue at 30 billion euros ($37 billion) monthly at least through September.

A stimulus exit would likely send interest rates and the euro higher.