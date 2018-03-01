China foreign minister; countries must fall in line on Taiwan, choosing Beijing an 'irresistible trend'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – After a U.S. Senate hearing on ‘Worldwide Threats’ on March 6 which featured a discussion on China’s ambition to extend its influence across the world, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi responded on March 8 that China is not trying to “replace America.”

Speaking to nearly 3,000 delegates of the 13th National People’s Congress in Beijing, Wang Yi struck an assertive tone speaking about Taiwan, insisting that Taipei must “come around to China’s way of thinking” if it hopes to enjoy “peaceful development,” while also hinting at consequences for other countries that don’t fall in line with the “consensus.”

After U.S. Chief Intelligence Officer, Dan Coats, raised a red flag in the U.S. Senate that China was in the midst of a US$68 billion dollar influence campaign targeting 68 different countries, China’s Foreign Ministry sought to downplay the remarks, insisting that China is on a “totally different path” then the U.S., and that “the more China develops, the more it can contribute more to the world.”



Wang seemed to scoff at the conclusions Coats presented to the U.S. Congress that China aims to undermine American influence across the globe, he called the thinking a “strategic misjudgment,” and said that the U.S. and China “don’t need to be rivals, they should be partners,” reports AFP.



Wang also claimed that all of the tension and problems in the South China Sea are the result of “foreign forces” and China was committed to protect its interests in the region.



In reference to the possibility of a trade war with the U.S., referring to Trump’s proposed tariffs on steel and aluminum, the Foreign Minister said that China was prepared to make an “appropriate and necessary response” while emphasizing to the delegates that “China’s development and rejuvenation can’t be stopped.”



China's explicitly regards the control of Taiwan as necessary to achieve its “Great Rejuvenation of the Motherland” which would imply the destruction of Taiwan's democratic system of governance and its open civil society.



The government of China sees the United States as its greatest obstacle to achieve its expansionist aim of annexing Taiwan, believing that if America’s global influence can be sufficiently diminished, Taiwan will have no choice other than to bow to the control of the Communist Party in Beijing.