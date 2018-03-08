  1. Home
Companies in New York and Toronto pay tribute to women of the world, illuminating skylines with the Venus symbol

Morgan Stanley, John Hancock, Ernst & Young and Procter & Gamble are just a few who chose to participate

By Juvina Lai,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/03/08 18:03

Image courtesy Catalyst

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- On the eve of International Women's Day skylines in New York City and Toronto paid tribute to women around the world by lighting up office building with giant Venus symbols representing women as part of a global campaign to push for equality within the work place. 

About 30 buildings displayed the symbol, which changed how the skyline usually looked in cities like New York City and Toronto. 

The messages are a part of a campaign known as the Catalyst Skyline Takeover campaign, which aims to "use buildings as beacons to send a powerful message to the world: we need workplaces that work for women," according to their media release.

As a part of the campaign, renowned companies have lit their towers with female symbols across the skylines of New York city, Toronto, UK, Peru and Colombia to show their dedication and support, to promote women's advancement in the corporate world. 

Catalyst is a non profit organization that works with companies to make their workplaces more inclusive and gender equal. 
New York
Toronto
Colombia
Peru
United Kingdom

