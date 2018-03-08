Taiwan lawmaker Huang Wei-che wins DPP’s Tainan mayoral primaries

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)— Legislator Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) won the ruling Democratic Progressive Party's Tainan mayoral primaries held on Thursday, which were conducted by phone. The party is set to confirm the result and officially nominate Huang to run for the mayoral election.

Huang won the primaries by winning the highest level of support in opinion polls at 41.58 percent, beating his rivals Chen Ting-fei (陳亭妃), former Tainan Deputy Mayor Yen Chun-tso (顏純左), lawmakers Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) and Yeh Yi-jin (葉宜津), and former DPP deputy secretary-general Lee Chun-yi (李俊毅) by a great margin.

The party's Central Executive Committee is scheduled to confirm the result of the opinion polls on March 14 and officially nominate Huang to run for the mayoral election.

Huang thanked his supporters during a press conference, saying that he will work with other primaries contestants to win the mayoral election on November 24.

Tainan has been a DPP stronghold, with former mayor William Lai (賴清德) taking office as mayor in December 2010 and serving until he was appointed Taiwan Premier in September 2017.