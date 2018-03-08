6N: Injured Hartley out, Farrell to captain England

LONDON (AP) — Owen Farrell will captain England against France in Six Nations rugby on Saturday after regular skipper Dylan Hartley's tight calf failed to come right.

Hartley hasn't trained since Monday when he was injured, and his absence is a blow to the defending champions looking to bounce back after losing to Scotland 25-13 two weeks ago.

Jamie George replaced Hartley at hooker in the only change to the forward pack on Thursday. George, the British and Irish Lions hooker, will make only his second start in 24 caps for England.

In the backline, Ben Te'o has come in at outside center, Anthony Watson has moved out to fullback in place of the demoted Mike Brown, and Elliot Daly has returned to the left wing, with Jonny May swapping wings.

The reserves feature six changes, with forwards Kyle Sinckler, Sam Simmonds, James Haskell, and Luke Cowan-Dickie, and backs Browns and Jonathan Joseph in.

"We want a response from the players this week," coach Eddie Jones said. "Against France we want to be brutal and aggressive on the gainline and to play with a great tactical discipline."

England: Anthony Watson, Jonny May, Ben Te'o, Owen Farrell (captain), Elliot Daly, George Ford, Danny Care; Nathan Hughes, Chris Robshaw, Courtney Lawes, Maro Itoje, Joe Launchbury, Dan Cole, Jamie George, Mako Vunipola. Reserves: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Joe Marler, Kyle Sinckler, James Haskell, Sam Simmonds, Richard Wigglesworth, Jonathan Joseph, Mike Brown.