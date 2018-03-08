Hamburg sacks chairman Bruchhagen and sporting director Todt

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Relegation-threatened Hamburger SV has sacked chairman Heribert Bruchhagen and sporting director Jens Todt.

Hamburg, which is second from bottom and seven points from safety with nine games remaining, says it is "starting its realignment" following the narrow victory of Bernd Hoffmann as club president.

Hoffmann, who informed Bruchhagen of the decision on Thursday, says, "We decided on this step after detailed analysis of the whole situation and are devoting ourselves to the new direction."

Director Frank Wettstein is to take over Bruchhagen's duties for now.

Todt was also let go. The club says his duties, including all contract negotiations, are to be shared among members of the sports department "so that there are no operative gaps."

Hamburg visits runaway leader Bayern Munich on Saturday.