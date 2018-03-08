Hundreds gather for funeral of Fiorentina captain Astori

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Hundreds of people have gathered in one of Florence's main squares for the funeral of Fiorentina captain Davide Astori.

Some arrived at 7 a.m., three hours before the funeral at Basilica di Santa Croce was to start.

The arrival of the hearse carrying Astori's body was greeted by loud applause and shouts of his name and "grande capitano" (great captain).

The Fiorentina players were also met by applause when they arrived on foot, led by midfielder Milan Badelj.

The 31-year-old Astori was found dead in his hotel room on Sunday after a suspected cardiac arrest before Fiorentina was set to play an Italian league match at Udinese in northeast Italy.

The defender, who also played 14 times for Italy's national team, was discovered by Fiorentina staff when he failed to show up for breakfast at the hotel in Udine.

Astori leaves behind his partner, Francesca Fioretti, and their 2-year-old daughter.