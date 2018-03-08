Maokong Gondola County/City Week offers NT$50 per ride

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—It’s back again. Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation (TRTC) will re-launch the “City/County Week” campaign for the Maokong Gondola between March 13 and May 13 following the success of last year’s campaign.



Individuals who ride the gondola during the week designated to the city or county where they are domiciled will be eligible for the NT$50 per ride offer, whereas original prices for traveling one station, two stations and three stations are NT$70, NT$100 and NT$120, respectively. Therefore, a passenger can save up to NT$140 for a trip to the destination station and back.

Passengers need to present ID documents indicating respective residency at any of the information counters across the Maokong Gondola network to purchase the discounted ticket, said the TRTC, which manages the gondola.



After taking the lift, visitors are recommended explore the beauty of Maokong, and sample local delicacies and teas, the managing company said.

They can learn more about the area by listening to informative narration from audio guides or mobile phones. Audio guides are available free of charge at Maokong Gondola’s Taipei Zoo Station, the TRTC said, adding that a NT$ 500 deposit will be required at the time of pick-up and refunded upon return of the device. The company added that visitors may also scan the QR code from the official DM to access the recorded introduction.



For more information about the Maokong Gondola service, please visit the gondola website (Chinese) or the TRTC website (Chinese), or call the TRTC 24-hour customer service hotline (TEL: 02-218-12345) or the 1999 Citizen Hotline.

Maokong Gondola City/County Week Campaign Municipality Period Keelung City March 13 – March 25 New Taipei City Taoyuan City Hsinchu County/City Miaoli County Nantou County March 27- April 15



Except April 1, 4-8 Taichung City Changhua County Yunlin County Chiayi County/City Tainan City April 17 – 29 Kaohsiung City Pingtung County Yilan County May 1 - 13 Hualien County Taitung County Penghu County Kinmen County Lienchiang County

